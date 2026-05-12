'Green synergy' infuses new momentum into China-Europe cooperation

By: Global Times | Published: May 12, 2026 01:03 PM

#Opinion: "Green" has become a distinctive feature and important area of China-Europe cooperation. Both China and the EU have a fundamental stake in maintaining global climate governance frameworks and ensuring the continuation of multilateral cooperation - especially in a context where the US has at times withdrawn from or weakened its engagement. This creates a strategic vacuum that China and Europe could jointly fill. #ChinaEUResonance