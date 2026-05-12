Africa Forward Summit 2026 held in Nairobi

This photo taken on May 11, 2026 shows a scene of the Africa Forward Summit 2026 in Nairobi, Kenya. Co-hosted by Kenyan President William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron, the event is held in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi from May 11 to 12. (Xinhua/Liu Qiong)

This photo taken on May 11, 2026 shows a scene of the Africa Forward Summit 2026 in Nairobi, Kenya. Co-hosted by Kenyan President William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron, the event is held in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi from May 11 to 12. (Photo by Henry Naminde/Xinhua)

Participants attend the Africa Forward Summit 2026 in Nairobi, Kenya, May 11, 2026. Co-hosted by Kenyan President William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron, the event is held in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi from May 11 to 12. (Photo by Henry Naminde/Xinhua)