Watching this ‘heroic jump’ after Wenchuan earthquake 18 years ago is still breathtaking

By: Global Times | Published: May 12, 2026 01:48 PM

On May 14, 2008, 15 airborne soldiers parachuted from an altitude of nearly 5,000 meters in the skies above Maoxian county without ground guidance or complete weather data in order to open an aerial rescue route into the disaster zone after the devastating Wenchuan earthquake. 18 years later, on the anniversary of the Wenchuan earthquake on May 12, this footage is still widely shared on Chinese social media, with some saying watching the “heroic jump” again today is still breathtaking.