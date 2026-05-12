China launches world’s first space 'artificial embryo’ experiment via Tianzhou-10 mission

By: Global Times | Published: May 12, 2026 02:29 PM

China on Monday successfully launched the Tianzhou-10 cargo spacecraft from the Wenchang Space Launch Site, carrying not only supplies for the Chinese space station, but also an unprecedented study on the development of "artificial embryos" in space, marking marks the world’s first attempt to investigate how embryo-like structures develop under real microgravity and cosmic radiation conditions, the Global Times learned from the Technology and Engineering Center for Space Utilization, under the Chinese Academy of Sciences on Tuesday. During the mission, ...