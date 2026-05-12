Milky Way and moon observed in China's Heilongjiang

This stitched photo taken on May 10, 2026 shows the Milky Way and the moon above Daqing City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)

This stitched photo taken on May 10, 2026 shows the Milky Way and the moon above Shuangyashan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Han Yang/Xinhua)

This stitched photo taken on May 11, 2026 shows the Milky Way and the moon above Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

This panoramic photo taken on May 10, 2026 shows the Milky Way and the moon above the Mongolian Autonomous County of Dorbod, Daqing City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Liu Dapeng/Xinhua)