Unitree unveils world’s first production-ready manned mecha, starting at $650,000

By: Global Times | Published: May 12, 2026 03:30 PM

Chinese robotics firm Unitree released a video of a new robot on May 12, unveiling a manned mecha named "GD01." In information provided to the Global Times, Unitree stated that the GD01 is the world's first production-ready manned mecha. Designed as a civilian vehicle capable of transformation, it weighs approximately 500 kg, including the driver. According to Unitree, the retail price of the GD01 will start at 3.9 million yuan ($650,000).