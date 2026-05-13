China qualifies for U-17 World Cup, ending 21-year

By: Global Times | Published: May 13, 2026 08:39 AM

China's U17 men's national football team has secured qualification for the FIFA U-17 World Cup to be held in Qatar this year after advancing to the quarterfinals of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026, marking the return of a Chinese men's football team to a global tournament for the first time since 2005. China booked its place in the last eight after defeating Qatar 2-0 on Tuesday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to finish among the top two teams ...