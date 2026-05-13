A glimpse of washing machine interconnected factory in China's Qingdao

A production line is seen at the Haier Qingdao Washing Machine Interconnected Factory in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, May 12, 2026. Located in the West Coast New Area of Qingdao, the factory is a full-scenario 5.5G demonstration lighthouse factory. Relying on 130 advanced technologies such as 5.5G, advanced algorithms, and digital twins, the factory has further optimized its products and services. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A production line is seen at the Haier Qingdao Washing Machine Interconnected Factory in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, May 12, 2026. Located in the West Coast New Area of Qingdao, the factory is a full-scenario 5.5G demonstration lighthouse factory. Relying on 130 advanced technologies such as 5.5G, advanced algorithms, and digital twins, the factory has further optimized its products and services. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Robotic arms grab parts of washing machines on a production line at the Haier Qingdao Washing Machine Interconnected Factory in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, May 12, 2026. Located in the West Coast New Area of Qingdao, the factory is a full-scenario 5.5G demonstration lighthouse factory. Relying on 130 advanced technologies such as 5.5G, advanced algorithms, and digital twins, the factory has further optimized its products and services. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A production line is seen at the Haier Qingdao Washing Machine Interconnected Factory in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, May 12, 2026. Located in the West Coast New Area of Qingdao, the factory is a full-scenario 5.5G demonstration lighthouse factory. Relying on 130 advanced technologies such as 5.5G, advanced algorithms, and digital twins, the factory has further optimized its products and services. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)