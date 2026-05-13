Intelligent heavy truck industrial park of Sany in China's Changsha

Workers work on an automated guided vehicle carrying a heavy truck chassis at an industrial park of Sany, China's leading heavy equipment manufacturer, in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 12, 2026. Stepping into an intelligent heavy truck industrial park of Sany in Changsha, Hunan Province, one can see a bustling scene on the intelligent production lines. Over a hundred welding robots operate with high precision, while more than 700 automated guided vehicles (AGVs) shuttle efficiently around the workshop. At here, a new energy heavy truck rolls off the production line every six minutes. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Industrial robots are pictured at an industrial park of Sany, China's leading heavy equipment manufacturer, in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 12, 2026. Stepping into an intelligent heavy truck industrial park of Sany in Changsha, Hunan Province, one can see a bustling scene on the intelligent production lines. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Workers work at an industrial park of Sany, China's leading heavy equipment manufacturer, in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 12, 2026. Stepping into an intelligent heavy truck industrial park of Sany in Changsha, Hunan Province, one can see a bustling scene on the intelligent production lines.(Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

A worker works besides an automated guided vehicle carrying a heavy truck cab at an industrial park of Sany, China's leading heavy equipment manufacturer, in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 12, 2026. Stepping into an intelligent heavy truck industrial park of Sany in Changsha, Hunan Province, one can see a bustling scene on the intelligent production lines.(Xinhua/Xue Yuge)