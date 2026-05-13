China launches new satellite group for commercial constellation

A modified Long March-6 carrier rocket carrying a new satellite group blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, on May 12, 2026. The satellite group was launched at 7:59 p.m. (Beijing Time) and entered its preset orbit successfully. It will constitute the Spacesail Constellation, a mega commercial Chinese low-orbit satellite network. (Photo by Wang Yapeng/Xinhua)

A modified Long March-6 carrier rocket carrying a new satellite group blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, on May 12, 2026. The satellite group was launched at 7:59 p.m. (Beijing Time) and entered its preset orbit successfully. It will constitute the Spacesail Constellation, a mega commercial Chinese low-orbit satellite network. (Photo by Wang Yapeng/Xinhua)

A modified Long March-6 carrier rocket carrying a new satellite group blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, on May 12, 2026. The satellite group was launched at 7:59 p.m. (Beijing Time) and entered its preset orbit successfully. It will constitute the Spacesail Constellation, a mega commercial Chinese low-orbit satellite network. (Photo by Wang Yapeng/Xinhua)

A modified Long March-6 carrier rocket carrying a new satellite group blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, on May 12, 2026. The satellite group was launched at 7:59 p.m. (Beijing Time) and entered its preset orbit successfully. It will constitute the Spacesail Constellation, a mega commercial Chinese low-orbit satellite network. (Photo by Wang Yapeng/Xinhua)