The long letting go of China's wild horses

Zhang Hefan takes photos of a Przewalski's horse at a nature reserve in the Kalamaili Mountains in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Zhang Hefan checks the photos of Przewalski's horses at a nature reserve in the Kalamaili Mountains in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 22, 2026 shows Przewalski's horses released into the wild in the Kalamaili Mountains in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This photo taken on Feb. 4, 2026 shows Przewalski's horses at a nature reserve in the Kalamaili Mountains in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)