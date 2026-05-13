Neonatal nurses lift up hope for newborns in SW China's Yunnan

A nurse records data of neonatal patients at the neonatology department of the First People's Hospital of Yunnan Province in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 10, 2026. As the neonatal nurses in the First People's Hospital of Yunnan Province, Yang Limei and her colleagues' routine work is to take care of the newborns suffering with critical illness like premature birth, asphyxia, congenital diseases or severe infections.

A nurse feeds a neonatal patient at the neonatology department of the First People's Hospital of Yunnan Province in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 10, 2026. As the neonatal nurses in the First People's Hospital of Yunnan Province, Yang Limei and her colleagues' routine work is to take care of the newborns suffering with critical illness like premature birth, asphyxia, congenital diseases or severe infections.

Nurse Yang Limei takes care of a neonatal patient at the neonatology department of the First People's Hospital of Yunnan Province in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 11, 2026. As the neonatal nurses in the First People's Hospital of Yunnan Province, Yang Limei and her colleagues' routine work is to take care of the newborns suffering with critical illness like premature birth, asphyxia, congenital diseases or severe infections.

A nurse feeds a neonatal patient at the neonatology department of the First People's Hospital of Yunnan Province in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 10, 2026. As the neonatal nurses in the First People's Hospital of Yunnan Province, Yang Limei and her colleagues' routine work is to take care of the newborns suffering with critical illness like premature birth, asphyxia, congenital diseases or severe infections.