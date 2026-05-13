Activities held across China marking National Disaster Prevention and Reduction Day

Students take part in an emergency evacuation drill in Kunshan City, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 12, 2026. A variety of activities were held across the country marking the National Disaster Prevention and Reduction Day on Tuesday. (Photo by Wang Xuzhong/Xinhua)

Students take part in an emergency evacuation drill at a primary school in Wuhan City, central China's Hubei Province, May 12, 2026. A variety of activities were held across the country marking the National Disaster Prevention and Reduction Day on Tuesday. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)

A staff member of a local health committee teaches cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to residents in Shangqiu City, central China's Henan Province, May 12, 2026. A variety of activities were held across the country marking the National Disaster Prevention and Reduction Day on Tuesday. (Photo by Xu Zeyuan/Xinhua)

Students take part in an emergency evacuation drill under the guidance of firefighters in Taicang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 12, 2026. A variety of activities were held across the country marking the National Disaster Prevention and Reduction Day on Tuesday. (Photo by Ji Haixin/Xinhua)