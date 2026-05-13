Brazilians' income rises in all states under Lula administration

Photo: Courtesy of Brasil 247 (Foto: SEAUD/PR)



By Brasil 247 - Average household income per capita increased in all 26 Brazilian states and the Federal District in 2025, reinforcing an economic recovery trend during the administration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The data show a broad improvement in income levels compared to 2024, although significant regional inequalities remain across the country.The figures were reported by Valor Econômico, based on the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Pnad Contínua - All Income Sources) conducted by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). The survey measures income from all sources, including wages, pensions, rents, financial investments and social programs.Household income per capita is calculated by dividing the total income of all household residents by the number of people living in the residence, including children and elderly family members. Brazil's national average reached 2,264 reais in 2025.The Federal District remained at the top of the national ranking, with an average per capita income of 4,401 reais, equivalent to 3.6 times the income registered in Maranhão, which ranked last with 1,231 reais. The survey also found that seven Brazilian states still have average monthly incomes below 1,500 reais per person.The data show that 17 of Brazil's 27 federal units remain below the national average income level. The Northeast and North regions continue to record the country's lowest average incomes, at 1,470 reais and 1,558 reais, respectively.In contrast, the highest average incomes were recorded in the South region, at 2,734 reais, followed by the Center-West, at 2,712 reais, and the Southeast, at 2,669 reais.The IBGE survey also analyzed the Gini coefficient, the main indicator used to measure income inequality. In 2025, Brazil's national Gini index stood at 0.511. The closer the figure is to 1, the higher the concentration of income.Among Brazil's regions, the Center-West recorded the highest inequality level, with a Gini index of 0.506, while the South registered the lowest disparity level, at 0.458.The figures indicate that despite the generalized improvement in income levels during Brazil's current economic cycle, reducing regional and social inequalities remains one of the country's main structural challenges.(Reported by Brasil 247 on May 11, 2026)