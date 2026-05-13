International Nurses Day marked in China

A nurse prepares medicine at a hospital in Qianxi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 12, 2026. International Nurses Day falls annually on May 12. (Photo by Fan Hui/Xinhua)

A nurse works at an intensive care unit of a hospital in Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 12, 2026. International Nurses Day falls annually on May 12. (Photo by Chen Xi/Xinhua)

A nurse works at an intensive care unit of a hospital in Dingxi City, northwest China's Gansu Province, May 12, 2026. International Nurses Day falls annually on May 12. (Photo by Wang Kexian/Xinhua)

A nurse works at the neonatal ward of a hospital in Hengyang City, central China's Hunan Province, May 12, 2026. International Nurses Day falls annually on May 12. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)