Farmers transplant rice seedlings at a planting base in Suihua City of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 11, 2026. Recently, Heilongjiang Province has entered the "golden season" for rice transplanting. (Photo by Liu Huapeng/Xinhua)

Farmers transplant rice seedlings at a field in Tongjiang City of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 12, 2026. Recently, Heilongjiang Province has entered the "golden season" for rice transplanting. (Photo by Liu Wanping/Xinhua)

Farmers transfer rice seedlings at a greenhouse of a farming company under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 12, 2026. Recently, Heilongjiang Province has entered the "golden season" for rice transplanting. (Photo by Xu Yingxian/Xinhua)

Farmers transplant rice seedlings in Jixiang Town of Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 12, 2026. Recently, Heilongjiang Province has entered the "golden season" for rice transplanting. (Photo by Chen Zhiguo/Xinhua)