This photo taken on May 11, 2026 shows a city view of Praia, Cape Verde. Located on the southern coast of Santiago Island in the Atlantic Ocean, Praia has colorful streets and vibrant musical culture. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This photo taken on May 11, 2026 shows a city view of Praia, Cape Verde. Located on the southern coast of Santiago Island in the Atlantic Ocean, Praia has colorful streets and vibrant musical culture. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A vendor sells fruits at a market in Praia, Cape Verde, May 11, 2026. Located on the southern coast of Santiago Island in the Atlantic Ocean, Praia has colorful streets and vibrant musical culture. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This photo taken on May 12, 2026 shows a city view of Praia, Cape Verde. Located on the southern coast of Santiago Island in the Atlantic Ocean, Praia has colorful streets and vibrant musical culture. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)