Malaysia, China to strengthen future mobility partnership

The Malaysia-China Forum on EV, Battery and New Energy Talent Development and Innovation (MCEF 2026) is held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 12, 2026. The MCEF 2026 was held here on Tuesday to strengthen bilateral cooperation in future mobility and green energy development. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi addresses the Malaysia-China Forum on EV, Battery and New Energy Talent Development and Innovation (MCEF 2026) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 12, 2026. The MCEF 2026 was held here on Tuesday to strengthen bilateral cooperation in future mobility and green energy development. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)