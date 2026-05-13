China-Arab art exhibition held during Global South Media and Think Tank Forum Chinese-Arab Partnership Conference

People visit a China-Arab art exhibition at the headquarters of the League of Arab States in Cairo, Egypt, May 12, 2026. The Global South Media and Think Tank Forum Chinese-Arab Partnership Conference opened here on Tuesday. The opening ceremony featured a China-Arab art exhibition titled "Art Integration: Across Millennia, the Silk Road Culture Endures". (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

People visit a China-Arab art exhibition at the headquarters of the League of Arab States in Cairo, Egypt, May 12, 2026. The Global South Media and Think Tank Forum Chinese-Arab Partnership Conference opened here on Tuesday. The opening ceremony featured a China-Arab art exhibition titled "Art Integration: Across Millennia, the Silk Road Culture Endures". (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

People visit a China-Arab art exhibition at the headquarters of the League of Arab States in Cairo, Egypt, May 12, 2026. The Global South Media and Think Tank Forum Chinese-Arab Partnership Conference opened here on Tuesday. The opening ceremony featured a China-Arab art exhibition titled "Art Integration: Across Millennia, the Silk Road Culture Endures". (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

People visit a China-Arab art exhibition at the headquarters of the League of Arab States in Cairo, Egypt, May 12, 2026. The Global South Media and Think Tank Forum Chinese-Arab Partnership Conference opened here on Tuesday. The opening ceremony featured a China-Arab art exhibition titled "Art Integration: Across Millennia, the Silk Road Culture Endures". (Xinhua/Liu Lei)