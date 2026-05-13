Farmers harvest lychees in Sonargaon, Bangladesh

A farmer harvests lychees at an orchard in Sonargaon on the outskirts of capital Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 12, 2026. Lychees are now in season in Bangladesh. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)

Farmers harvest lychees at an orchard in Sonargaon on the outskirts of capital Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 12, 2026. Lychees are now in season in Bangladesh. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)

A farmer harvests lychees at an orchard in Sonargaon on the outskirts of capital Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 12, 2026. Lychees are now in season in Bangladesh. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)

Farmers harvest lychees at an orchard in Sonargaon on the outskirts of capital Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 12, 2026. Lychees are now in season in Bangladesh. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)