Relic site of Xanadu of Yuan Dynasty in N China's Inner Mongolia

An aerial drone photo taken on May 12, 2026 shows a view of the site of Xanadu of the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368) in Xilingol, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Surrounded by the vast Jinlianchuan grassland, the relic site of Xanadu is located in Zhenglan Banner of Xilingol League, with the Shangdu River bordering to the south and Longgang Mountain to the north. The ruins include the city site and a group of tombs. In 2012, the site of Xanadu was inscribed on the World Heritage List. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 12, 2026 shows a view of the site of Xanadu of the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368) in Xilingol, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Surrounded by the vast Jinlianchuan grassland, the relic site of Xanadu is located in Zhenglan Banner of Xilingol League, with the Shangdu River bordering to the south and Longgang Mountain to the north. The ruins include the city site and a group of tombs. In 2012, the site of Xanadu was inscribed on the World Heritage List. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 11, 2026 shows a view of the site of Xanadu of the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368) in Xilingol, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Surrounded by the vast Jinlianchuan grassland, the relic site of Xanadu is located in Zhenglan Banner of Xilingol League, with the Shangdu River bordering to the south and Longgang Mountain to the north. The ruins include the city site and a group of tombs. In 2012, the site of Xanadu was inscribed on the World Heritage List. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 12, 2026 shows a view of the site of Xanadu of the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368) in Xilingol, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Surrounded by the vast Jinlianchuan grassland, the relic site of Xanadu is located in Zhenglan Banner of Xilingol League, with the Shangdu River bordering to the south and Longgang Mountain to the north. The ruins include the city site and a group of tombs. In 2012, the site of Xanadu was inscribed on the World Heritage List. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)