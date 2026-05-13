PHOTO / WORLD
London Craft Week kicks off
By Xinhua Published: May 13, 2026 01:36 PM
A woman looks at a bamboo-made The Big Ben, a replica of London's iconic clock tower, during London Craft Week, in central London, Britain, May 11, 2026. The event is held here from May 11 to 17. (Xinhua)

A woman looks at a bamboo-made "The Big Ben," a replica of London's iconic clock tower, during London Craft Week, in central London, Britain, May 11, 2026. The event is held here from May 11 to 17. (Xinhua)


A woman looks at an artwork during London Craft Week, in central London, Britain, May 11, 2026. The event is held here from May 11 to 17. (Xinhua)

A woman looks at an artwork during London Craft Week, in central London, Britain, May 11, 2026. The event is held here from May 11 to 17. (Xinhua)


A woman looks at an artwork during London Craft Week, in central London, Britain, May 11, 2026. The event is held here from May 11 to 17. (Xinhua)

A woman looks at an artwork during London Craft Week, in central London, Britain, May 11, 2026. The event is held here from May 11 to 17. (Xinhua)


A woman looks at an artwork during London Craft Week, in central London, Britain, May 11, 2026. The event is held here from May 11 to 17. (Xinhua)

A woman looks at an artwork during London Craft Week, in central London, Britain, May 11, 2026. The event is held here from May 11 to 17. (Xinhua)