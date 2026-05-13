London Craft Week kicks off

A woman looks at a bamboo-made "The Big Ben," a replica of London's iconic clock tower, during London Craft Week, in central London, Britain, May 11, 2026. The event is held here from May 11 to 17. (Xinhua)

A woman looks at an artwork during London Craft Week, in central London, Britain, May 11, 2026. The event is held here from May 11 to 17. (Xinhua)

A woman looks at an artwork during London Craft Week, in central London, Britain, May 11, 2026. The event is held here from May 11 to 17. (Xinhua)

A woman looks at an artwork during London Craft Week, in central London, Britain, May 11, 2026. The event is held here from May 11 to 17. (Xinhua)