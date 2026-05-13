‘China is a heavenly place, so please treasure this opportunity and study hard’: Tajik President to international students during a speech at Peking University

By: Global Times | Published: May 13, 2026 06:30 PM

“China is a heavenly place with four distinct seasons. You've been given such great conditions, so you really need to cherish them,” Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon, who is currently on a state visit to China, said to international students during a speech event at Peking University on Tuesday, which was held alongside a ceremony conferring an honorary professorship on Rahmon.