China welcomes US President Donald Trump for a state visit to China: FM spokesperson

By: Global Times | Published: May 13, 2026 07:29 PM

In response to a media inquiry over relevant remarks made by US President Donald Trump ahead of his visit to China, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated on Wednesday that heads-of-state diplomacy plays an irreplaceable role in providing strategic guidance for China-US relations, and that China welcomes President Trump’s state visit to China. During the visit, the two heads of state will have an in-depth exchange of views on major issues concerning China-US relations and world peace and development. China ...