Suzhou Launches ‘Zero-Carbon Living’ Green Tourism Route for Taihu Eco-Island

On the afternoon of May 2, at the Xinfeng Zero-Carbon Smart Agriculture Park on Xishan Island, Suzhou, 5-year-old Liu Kechen held up his newly stamped "Eco-Carbon Passport" and exclaimed, "We got our 'Carbon Farm' stamp!"



Xishan Island is the largest island in Taihu Lake, known as the "green lung of Taihu Lake." As the core area of Taihu Eco-Island, it is becoming a frontier for Suzhou's exploration of "zero-carbon" development. In recent years, to promote the high-quality construction of "Taihu Eco-Island," the State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company has continuously made efforts, creating new power system projects such as a 2-kilometer charging circle for electric vehicles and the Xinfeng Modern Zero-Carbon Agriculture Park, and innovatively launching the nation's first carbon-neutral Biluochun tea, contributing to the green transformation and development of the Taihu Eco-Island.



Before the May Day holidays this year, the State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company and the Jinting Town Government jointly launched the "Zero-Carbon Living" green tourism route. After arriving on the island, tourists can receive an "Eco-Carbon Passport" at the Taihu Eco-Island Experience Center. By completing designated low-carbon behaviors or check-in tasks, they can collect stamps and redeem commemorative gifts. This tourist route connects several green cultural and tourism sites on the island. At the Xinfeng Zero-Carbon Smart Agriculture Park, visitors can tour photovoltaic greenhouses, the automated Biluochun tea production line, pick zero-carbon fruits, and experience smart agriculture. In Mingyue Bay Ancient Village, visitors can tour an all-electric kitchen and stay in an all-electric guesthouse. Meanwhile, at the Jinting Town Carbon Sequestration Forest, visitors can participate in tree planting and tree adoption. Finally, at the Tea Expo Park, visitors can experience picking Biluochun tea and trying electric frying.



"We transform low-carbon activities into fun experiences that tourists can participate in, perceive, and obtain, allowing everyone to naturally practice green living while enjoying the beautiful scenery of Taihu Lake, and even take green habits home," explained Gu Ren, a staff member of the State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company, at the site.



