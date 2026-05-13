Suzhou creates pilot demonstration area of unified construction and service for temporary charging spots

"Before, finding a charging station after getting off work was harder than finding a parking space. Now there are charging spots right downstairs on the street, and I no longer have to worry about it," exclaimed Mr. Wang, a resident of Huaxi New Village in Huaqiao town, Kunshan, Suzhou, after parking his new-energy vehicle in a temporary charging spot on the street in Shitou Lane on the evening of May 10.



This convenience stems from the "Citywide Charging" project recently piloted in Shitou Lane, Huaqiao town — Jiangsu's first "unified construction and service" charging facility project for temporary roadside parking spaces.



Addressing the pain point of "charging difficulties" in older residential communities due to the rapid growth in the number of new-energy vehicles, the State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company, in conjunction with the Suzhou Kunshan Huaqiao Economic Development Zone Management Committee, launched the "Citywide Charging" project in October 2025, exploring a "unified construction and service" operation model for roadside temporary parking spaces. The project team, relying on the "Power Grid Map" intelligent site selection module, comprehensively analyzed six core indicators including charging demand and power distribution capacity. Combining on-site surveys and big data cross-analysis, they ultimately selected 33 temporary charging stations in Shitou Lane, Huaqiao, Kunshan, as the first pilot site.



During construction, the State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company led a multi-departmental task force to overcome obstacles in site coordination and line layout, implementing a "report, install, and use immediately" service. They completed the installation and commissioning of 15 7kW slow-charging piles in just 20 days, meeting the charging needs of over 1,000 households in four surrounding old residential communities. The next step is to promote a "heat map + grid-based" precise charging pile construction model, planning to add 250 street-front charging piles by the end of 2026, using "small charging piles" to serve "big public needs" and contribute to the city's low-carbon development.

