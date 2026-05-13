Trump arrives in Beijing for state visit to China

By: Global Times | Published: May 13, 2026 10:15 PM

US President Donald Trump arrived in Beijing on Wednesday evening for a state visit to China, Xinhua News Agency reported. This is the first US presidential visit to China in almost nine years, according to Xinhua. The two leaders will have an in-depth exchange of views on major issues concerning bilateral relations and world peace and development, according to China's foreign ministry, per Xinhua. (Video source: People's Daily)