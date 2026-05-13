Harvesting wheat

A farm machine operator harvests wheat with a combine harvester in a village in Tianshi, Taizhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, on May 13, 2026. Photo: IC
A worker assembles motorcycles on a production line at a manufacturing company in Jinhua, East China’s Zhejiang Province, ...
An operator inspects a production line at a high-standard cleanroom facility of a company in Hangzhou, East China’s ...
Machinery operators drive combined havesters to havest wheat on a farm in Dongying, East China's Shandong Province on ...