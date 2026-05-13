PHOTO / BIZ
Harvesting wheat
By IC Published: May 13, 2026 11:56 PM
A farm machine operator harvests wheat with a combine harvester in a village in Tianshi, Taizhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, on May 13, 2026. Photo: IC

A farm machine operator harvests wheat with a combine harvester in a village in Tianshi, Taizhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, on May 13, 2026. Photo: IC




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