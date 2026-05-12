Song from Chinese-run Zambia mine hailed for uplifting message; Deputy CEO tells GT the project's development 'highlights green, smart China-Africa co-op'

By: Global Times | Published: May 14, 2026 12:39 AM

A song recently released by the smelter project of the Chambishi Copper Mine in Copperbelt Province, Zambia, operated by a Chinese company, has drawn widespread praise in China. Performed by local employees, the track's uplifting message and powerful vocals prompted many Chinese netizens to say that its emotional depth and performances rival those of professional singers. Xu Laixiang, Deputy CEO of the project's operator and also one of the song's principal creators from the company, told the Global Times that ...