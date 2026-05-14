Tourism and leisure block opens to public in Tianjin

Tourists visit a tourism and leisure block in Zhongbei Town of Xiqing District in north China's Tianjin, May 12, 2026. Recently, a tourism and leisure block opened to the public in Tianjin. Covering about 45,000 square meters, the district was transformed from abandoned buildings of a yarn-dyed fabric factory. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Tourists visit a tourism and leisure block in Zhongbei Town of Xiqing District in north China's Tianjin, May 10, 2026. Recently, a tourism and leisure block opened to the public in Tianjin. Covering about 45,000 square meters, the district was transformed from abandoned buildings of a yarn-dyed fabric factory. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Tourists visit a tourism and leisure block in Zhongbei Town of Xiqing District in north China's Tianjin, May 10, 2026. Recently, a tourism and leisure block opened to the public in Tianjin. Covering about 45,000 square meters, the district was transformed from abandoned buildings of a yarn-dyed fabric factory. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Tourists pose for photos at a tourism and leisure block in Zhongbei Town of Xiqing District in north China's Tianjin, May 12, 2026. Recently, a tourism and leisure block opened to the public in Tianjin. Covering about 45,000 square meters, the district was transformed from abandoned buildings of a yarn-dyed fabric factory. (Xinhua/Li Ran)