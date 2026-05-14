Intelligent traffic management robots deployed in Hangzhou

An intelligent traffic management robot is on duty at a crossroad in the Hubin business area of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2026. Fifteen intelligent traffic management robots have been deployed at key intersections of the West Lake scenic area, Hubin business area, and main urban roads in Hangzhou, undertaking the tasks such as showing the way for tourists, dissuading riders of non-motorized vehicles and pedestrians from violating traffic rules, and directing the traffic. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

An intelligent traffic management robot is on duty at a crossroad in the Hubin business area of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2026. Fifteen intelligent traffic management robots have been deployed at key intersections of the West Lake scenic area, Hubin business area, and main urban roads in Hangzhou, undertaking the tasks such as showing the way for tourists, dissuading riders of non-motorized vehicles and pedestrians from violating traffic rules, and directing the traffic. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

An intelligent traffic management robot makes a "heart" gesture for pedestrians at an intersection in the Hubin business area of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2026. Fifteen intelligent traffic management robots have been deployed at key intersections of the West Lake scenic area, Hubin business area, and main urban roads in Hangzhou, undertaking the tasks such as showing the way for tourists, dissuading riders of non-motorized vehicles and pedestrians from violating traffic rules, and directing the traffic. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

An intelligent traffic management robot is on duty at a crossroad in the Hubin business area of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2026. Fifteen intelligent traffic management robots have been deployed at key intersections of the West Lake scenic area, Hubin business area, and main urban roads in Hangzhou, undertaking the tasks such as showing the way for tourists, dissuading riders of non-motorized vehicles and pedestrians from violating traffic rules, and directing the traffic. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)