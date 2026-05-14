PHOTO / CHINA
Chinese scientists develop "Jiuzhang 4.0," setting new world record in quantum computing
By Xinhua Published: May 14, 2026 09:52 AM
This photo taken on April 10, 2026 shows part of a programmable quantum computing prototype called Jiuzhang 4.0. Chinese scientists have developed a programmable quantum computing prototype called Jiuzhang 4.0 that has set a new world record for optical quantum information technology, according to a study published on Wednesday in the journal Nature.

This photo taken on April 10, 2026 shows part of a programmable quantum computing prototype called "Jiuzhang 4.0". Chinese scientists have developed a programmable quantum computing prototype called "Jiuzhang 4.0" that has set a new world record for optical quantum information technology, according to a study published on Wednesday in the journal Nature.


This photo taken on April 2, 2026 shows part of a programmable quantum computing prototype called Jiuzhang 4.0. Chinese scientists have developed a programmable quantum computing prototype called Jiuzhang 4.0 that has set a new world record for optical quantum information technology, according to a study published on Wednesday in the journal Nature.

This photo taken on April 2, 2026 shows part of a programmable quantum computing prototype called "Jiuzhang 4.0". Chinese scientists have developed a programmable quantum computing prototype called "Jiuzhang 4.0" that has set a new world record for optical quantum information technology, according to a study published on Wednesday in the journal Nature.


This photo taken on April 2, 2026 shows part of a programmable quantum computing prototype called Jiuzhang 4.0. Chinese scientists have developed a programmable quantum computing prototype called Jiuzhang 4.0 that has set a new world record for optical quantum information technology, according to a study published on Wednesday in the journal Nature.

This photo taken on April 2, 2026 shows part of a programmable quantum computing prototype called "Jiuzhang 4.0". Chinese scientists have developed a programmable quantum computing prototype called "Jiuzhang 4.0" that has set a new world record for optical quantum information technology, according to a study published on Wednesday in the journal Nature.


This photo taken on April 10, 2026 shows part of a programmable quantum computing prototype called Jiuzhang 4.0. Chinese scientists have developed a programmable quantum computing prototype called Jiuzhang 4.0 that has set a new world record for optical quantum information technology, according to a study published on Wednesday in the journal Nature.

This photo taken on April 10, 2026 shows part of a programmable quantum computing prototype called "Jiuzhang 4.0". Chinese scientists have developed a programmable quantum computing prototype called "Jiuzhang 4.0" that has set a new world record for optical quantum information technology, according to a study published on Wednesday in the journal Nature.