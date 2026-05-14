This photo taken on April 10, 2026 shows part of a programmable quantum computing prototype called "Jiuzhang 4.0". Chinese scientists have developed a programmable quantum computing prototype called "Jiuzhang 4.0" that has set a new world record for optical quantum information technology, according to a study published on Wednesday in the journal Nature.

This photo taken on April 2, 2026 shows part of a programmable quantum computing prototype called "Jiuzhang 4.0". Chinese scientists have developed a programmable quantum computing prototype called "Jiuzhang 4.0" that has set a new world record for optical quantum information technology, according to a study published on Wednesday in the journal Nature.

This photo taken on April 2, 2026 shows part of a programmable quantum computing prototype called "Jiuzhang 4.0". Chinese scientists have developed a programmable quantum computing prototype called "Jiuzhang 4.0" that has set a new world record for optical quantum information technology, according to a study published on Wednesday in the journal Nature.

This photo taken on April 10, 2026 shows part of a programmable quantum computing prototype called "Jiuzhang 4.0". Chinese scientists have developed a programmable quantum computing prototype called "Jiuzhang 4.0" that has set a new world record for optical quantum information technology, according to a study published on Wednesday in the journal Nature.