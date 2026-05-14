Dedicated train brings rice transplanting workers to China's Sanjiang Plain

A passenger presents a photo that a conductor has just taken for him aboard train No. K5153 traveling from Harbin to Fuyuan in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 13, 2026. The Sanjiang Plain in Heilongjiang Province is a leading grain-producing area in China. Workers are needed there during the transplanting season for rice seedlings.

People prepare to board train No. K5153 traveling from Harbin to Fuyuan at Harbin East Railway Station in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 13, 2026. The Sanjiang Plain in Heilongjiang Province is a leading grain-producing area in China. Workers are needed there during the transplanting season for rice seedlings.

People prepare to board train No. K5153 traveling from Harbin to Fuyuan at Harbin East Railway Station in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 13, 2026. The Sanjiang Plain in Heilongjiang Province is a leading grain-producing area in China. Workers are needed there during the transplanting season for rice seedlings.

This photo taken on May 13, 2026 shows a paper-cutting depicting a scene of rice transplanting aboard train No. K5153 traveling from Harbin to Fuyuan in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Sanjiang Plain in Heilongjiang Province is a leading grain-producing area in China. Workers are needed there during the transplanting season for rice seedlings.