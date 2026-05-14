Scenery and daily life in Sao Vicente Island, Cape Verde

People land on the shore after a boat trip in Sao Vicente Island, Cape Verde, May 13, 2026. Sao Vicente Island is located in the northwestern part of the Cape Verde archipelago. Characterized by volcanic mountains and arid hills, the island is best known for the port city of Mindelo and has become a popular tourist destination. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A cook makes Cachupa, a local specialty stew, at a restaurant on Sao Vicente Island, Cape Verde, May 13, 2026. Sao Vicente Island is located in the northwestern part of the Cape Verde archipelago. Characterized by volcanic mountains and arid hills, the island is best known for the port city of Mindelo and has become a popular tourist destination. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This photo taken on May 13, 2026 shows a coastal view of Sao Vicente Island, Cape Verde. Sao Vicente Island is located in the northwestern part of the Cape Verde archipelago. Characterized by volcanic mountains and arid hills, the island is best known for the port city of Mindelo and has become a popular tourist destination. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This photo taken on May 13, 2026 shows a port in Mindelo, Sao Vicente Island, Cape Verde. Sao Vicente Island is located in the northwestern part of the Cape Verde archipelago. Characterized by volcanic mountains and arid hills, the island is best known for the port city of Mindelo and has become a popular tourist destination. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)