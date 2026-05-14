China successfully launches Zhuque-2E Y5 carrier rocket

A Zhuque-2E Y5 carrier rocket blasts off from the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone in northwest China, May 14, 2026. China on Thursday successfully launched a Zhuque-2E Y5 carrier rocket into space from the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone in northwest China. The carrier rocket blasted off at 11:00 a.m. (Beijing Time) and the second stage of the rocket entered its preset orbit, marking a successful flight mission. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

A Zhuque-2E Y5 carrier rocket blasts off from the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone in northwest China, May 14, 2026. China on Thursday successfully launched a Zhuque-2E Y5 carrier rocket into space from the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone in northwest China. The carrier rocket blasted off at 11:00 a.m. (Beijing Time) and the second stage of the rocket entered its preset orbit, marking a successful flight mission. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

A Zhuque-2E Y5 carrier rocket blasts off from the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone in northwest China, May 14, 2026. China on Thursday successfully launched a Zhuque-2E Y5 carrier rocket into space from the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone in northwest China. The carrier rocket blasted off at 11:00 a.m. (Beijing Time) and the second stage of the rocket entered its preset orbit, marking a successful flight mission. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

A Zhuque-2E Y5 carrier rocket blasts off from the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone in northwest China, May 14, 2026. China on Thursday successfully launched a Zhuque-2E Y5 carrier rocket into space from the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone in northwest China. The carrier rocket blasted off at 11:00 a.m. (Beijing Time) and the second stage of the rocket entered its preset orbit, marking a successful flight mission. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)