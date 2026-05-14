PHOTO / CHINA
Zhenglan Banner applies technical means to improve efficiency of sandy land management in China's Inner Mongolia
By Xinhua Published: May 14, 2026 03:34 PM
A worker plants shrubs in the Hunshandake Sandland in Zhenglan Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 13, 2026. Zhenglan Banner has applied mechanical sand control and other technical means in recent years to improve the efficiency of sandy land management. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

A worker plants shrubs in the Hunshandake Sandland in Zhenglan Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 13, 2026. Zhenglan Banner has applied mechanical sand control and other technical means in recent years to improve the efficiency of sandy land management. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)


This aerial drone photo taken on May 13, 2026 shows the Hunshandake Sandland in Zhenglan Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Zhenglan Banner has applied mechanical sand control and other technical means in recent years to improve the efficiency of sandy land management. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

This aerial drone photo taken on May 13, 2026 shows the Hunshandake Sandland in Zhenglan Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Zhenglan Banner has applied mechanical sand control and other technical means in recent years to improve the efficiency of sandy land management. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)


Workers plant shrubs in the Hunshandake Sandland in Zhenglan Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 13, 2026. Zhenglan Banner has applied mechanical sand control and other technical means in recent years to improve the efficiency of sandy land management. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

Workers plant shrubs in the Hunshandake Sandland in Zhenglan Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 13, 2026. Zhenglan Banner has applied mechanical sand control and other technical means in recent years to improve the efficiency of sandy land management. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)


Workers plant shrubs in the Hunshandake Sandland in Zhenglan Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 13, 2026. Zhenglan Banner has applied mechanical sand control and other technical means in recent years to improve the efficiency of sandy land management. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

Workers plant shrubs in the Hunshandake Sandland in Zhenglan Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 13, 2026. Zhenglan Banner has applied mechanical sand control and other technical means in recent years to improve the efficiency of sandy land management. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)