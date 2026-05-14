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46th Australian Tourism Exchange opens in Adelaide, Australia
By Xinhua Published: May 14, 2026 03:38 PM
People visit the 46th Australian Tourism Exchange (ATE) in Adelaide, Australia, May 11, 2026. From May 10 to 14, the 46th ATE, hosted by Tourism Australia, brought together global buyers and Australian sellers in the tourism industry. (Tourism Australia/Handout via Xinhua)

People visit the 46th Australian Tourism Exchange (ATE) in Adelaide, Australia, May 11, 2026. From May 10 to 14, the 46th ATE, hosted by Tourism Australia, brought together global buyers and Australian sellers in the tourism industry. (Tourism Australia/Handout via Xinhua)


People communicate at the 46th Australian Tourism Exchange (ATE) in Adelaide, Australia, May 11, 2026. From May 10 to 14, the 46th ATE, hosted by Tourism Australia, brought together global buyers and Australian sellers in the tourism industry. (Tourism Australia/Handout via Xinhua)

People communicate at the 46th Australian Tourism Exchange (ATE) in Adelaide, Australia, May 11, 2026. From May 10 to 14, the 46th ATE, hosted by Tourism Australia, brought together global buyers and Australian sellers in the tourism industry. (Tourism Australia/Handout via Xinhua)


People communicate at the 46th Australian Tourism Exchange (ATE) in Adelaide, Australia, May 11, 2026. From May 10 to 14, the 46th ATE, hosted by Tourism Australia, brought together global buyers and Australian sellers in the tourism industry. (Tourism Australia/Handout via Xinhua)

People communicate at the 46th Australian Tourism Exchange (ATE) in Adelaide, Australia, May 11, 2026. From May 10 to 14, the 46th ATE, hosted by Tourism Australia, brought together global buyers and Australian sellers in the tourism industry. (Tourism Australia/Handout via Xinhua)


People visit the 46th Australian Tourism Exchange (ATE) in Adelaide, Australia, May 11, 2026. From May 10 to 14, the 46th ATE, hosted by Tourism Australia, brought together global buyers and Australian sellers in the tourism industry. (Tourism Australia/Handout via Xinhua)

People visit the 46th Australian Tourism Exchange (ATE) in Adelaide, Australia, May 11, 2026. From May 10 to 14, the 46th ATE, hosted by Tourism Australia, brought together global buyers and Australian sellers in the tourism industry. (Tourism Australia/Handout via Xinhua)