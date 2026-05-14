Glimpse of Pietrasanta, center for marble sculpture processing in Italy

A staff member operates a robot for a marble sculpture at a workshop in Pietrasanta, Italy, May 13, 2026. Pietrasanta has long served as a center for marble sculpture processing in Italy. In recent years, the town's marble workshops have introduced digital technologies to improve the efficiency and quality of their works. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

A craftsman works on a marble sculpture at a workshop in Pietrasanta, Italy, May 13, 2026. Pietrasanta has long served as a center for marble sculpture processing in Italy. In recent years, the town's marble workshops have introduced digital technologies to improve the efficiency and quality of their works. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

A craftsman works on a marble sculpture at a workshop in Pietrasanta, Italy, May 13, 2026. Pietrasanta has long served as a center for marble sculpture processing in Italy. In recent years, the town's marble workshops have introduced digital technologies to improve the efficiency and quality of their works. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

A staff member operates a robot for a marble sculpture at a workshop in Pietrasanta, Italy, May 13, 2026. Pietrasanta has long served as a center for marble sculpture processing in Italy. In recent years, the town's marble workshops have introduced digital technologies to improve the efficiency and quality of their works. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)