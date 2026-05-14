AI robots, new-energy vehicles: Social media posts show US journalists covering Trump’s China visit struck by remarkable changes in the country

By: Global Times | Published: May 14, 2026 07:05 PM

As some US journalists who traveled to Beijing to cover the US President Donald Trump’s visit to China interacted with Chinese humanoid robots, tried new energy vehicles and tasted the delicious Chinese food, they were struck by the tremendous changes taking place in China, according to their posts on social ...