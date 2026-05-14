Chinese soldier’s unflinching composure beside Trump’s Air Force One goes viral on social media; comments say gesture shows ‘China’s state of etiquette, soldier’s extraordinary discipline’

By: Global Times | Published: May 14, 2026 07:19 PM

As US President Donald Trump’s visit to China drew global attention to Beijing, one unexpected moment at the airport quickly went viral online — a Chinese soldier standing guard beside the runway without the slightest movement as Air Force One taxied past him.