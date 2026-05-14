Robot pianists

Tourists take photos as humanoid robots play the piano at the 2026 Second Hangzhou International Humanoid Robot and Robotics Technology Exhibition at the Hangzhou Convention and Exhibition Center in Zhejiang Province on May 14, 2026. Photo: VCG
Visitors explore the 5th Hangzhou Triennial of Fibre Art in Hangzhou, East China’s Zhejiang Province on September 23, ...
Visitors explore the Forging the Pulse: A Century of Sculpture in Zhejiang exhibition on July 2, 2025 in ...
Flocks of mandarin ducks play under the sun in the West Lake in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province ...