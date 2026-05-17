Night of Museums held in St. Petersburg, Russia to mark upcoming International Museum Day

Visitors view exhibits at the Russian Museum of Ethnography in St. Petersburg, Russia, May 16, 2026. During the Night of Museums, an event held from May 16 to 17 in Russia, more than 140 museums, galleries, libraries, exhibition halls and concert halls stay open from evening till night, to mark the upcoming International Museum Day, observed globally on May 18. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)

Visitors view traditional architecture exhibits at the Russian Museum of Ethnography in St. Petersburg, Russia, May 16, 2026. During the Night of Museums, an event held from May 16 to 17 in Russia, more than 140 museums, galleries, libraries, exhibition halls and concert halls stay open from evening till night, to mark the upcoming International Museum Day, observed globally on May 18. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)

A visitor views exhibits at the Russian Museum of Ethnography in St. Petersburg, Russia, May 16, 2026. During the Night of Museums, an event held from May 16 to 17 in Russia, more than 140 museums, galleries, libraries, exhibition halls and concert halls stay open from evening till night, to mark the upcoming International Museum Day, observed globally on May 18. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)

Visitors learn to make ethnic handicrafts at the Russian Museum of Ethnography in St. Petersburg, Russia, May 16, 2026. During the Night of Museums, an event held from May 16 to 17 in Russia, more than 140 museums, galleries, libraries, exhibition halls and concert halls stay open from evening till night, to mark the upcoming International Museum Day, observed globally on May 18. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)

A father and his daughter look at an ancient loom at the Russian Museum of Ethnography in St. Petersburg, Russia, May 16, 2026. During the Night of Museums, an event held from May 16 to 17 in Russia, more than 140 museums, galleries, libraries, exhibition halls and concert halls stay open from evening till night, to mark the upcoming International Museum Day, observed globally on May 18. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)

A visitor looks at an ancient canoe at the Russian Museum of Ethnography in St. Petersburg, Russia, May 16, 2026. During the Night of Museums, an event held from May 16 to 17 in Russia, more than 140 museums, galleries, libraries, exhibition halls and concert halls stay open from evening till night, to mark the upcoming International Museum Day, observed globally on May 18. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)

Visitors learn to make ethnic handicrafts at the Russian Museum of Ethnography in St. Petersburg, Russia, May 16, 2026. During the Night of Museums, an event held from May 16 to 17 in Russia, more than 140 museums, galleries, libraries, exhibition halls and concert halls stay open from evening till night, to mark the upcoming International Museum Day, observed globally on May 18. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)