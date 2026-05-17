Cloverdale Rodeo 2026 held in Canada

A rider competes in the saddle bronc riding competition at the Cloverdale Rodeo 2026 in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, on May 15, 2026. As one of the largest rodeos in Canada, the annual Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair kicked off here on Friday. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A rider competes in the saddle bronc riding competition at the Cloverdale Rodeo 2026 in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, on May 15, 2026. As one of the largest rodeos in Canada, the annual Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair kicked off here on Friday. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A rider competes in the saddle bronc riding competition at the Cloverdale Rodeo 2026 in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, on May 15, 2026. As one of the largest rodeos in Canada, the annual Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair kicked off here on Friday. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A rider competes in the saddle bronc riding competition at the Cloverdale Rodeo 2026 in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, on May 15, 2026. As one of the largest rodeos in Canada, the annual Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair kicked off here on Friday. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A rider competes in the saddle bronc riding competition at the Cloverdale Rodeo 2026 in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, on May 15, 2026. As one of the largest rodeos in Canada, the annual Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair kicked off here on Friday. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A rider competes in the saddle bronc riding competition at the Cloverdale Rodeo 2026 in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, on May 15, 2026. As one of the largest rodeos in Canada, the annual Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair kicked off here on Friday. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)