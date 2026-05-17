2025/2026 CAF Confederation Cup final match: Zamalek SC vs. USM Alger

Players of USM Alger celebrate after winning the final match between Zamalek SC of Egypt and USM Alger of Algeria at the 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup in Cairo, Egypt, on May 16, 2026. (Photo by Ahmed Gomaa/Xinhua)

Nasser Mansy (2nd R) of Zamalek SC shoots during the final match between Zamalek SC of Egypt and USM Alger of Algeria at the 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup in Cairo, Egypt, on May 16, 2026. (Photo by Ahmed Gomaa/Xinhua)

Ahmed Mohamed Abo Elfetouh (L) of Zamalek SC competes during the final match between Zamalek SC of Egypt and USM Alger of Algeria at the 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup in Cairo, Egypt, on May 16, 2026. (Photo by Ahmed Gomaa/Xinhua)

Supporters of USM Alger of Algeria celebrate in Algiers, Algeria on May 16, 2026, after USM Alger secured their second title by defeating Zamalek SC in the 2025/2026 CAF Confederation Cup Final match. Photo: Xinhua

Players of USM Alger celebrate after winning the final match between Zamalek SC of Egypt and USM Alger of Algeria at the 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup in Cairo, Egypt, on May 16, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Players of USM Alger celebrate after winning the final match between Zamalek SC of Egypt and USM Alger of Algeria at the 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup in Cairo, Egypt, on May 16, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Zakaria Draoui (L) of USM Alger competes during the final match between Zamalek SC of Egypt and USM Alger of Algeria at the 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup in Cairo, Egypt, on May 16, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Brahim Benzaza (R) of USM Alger vies for a header during the final match between Zamalek SC of Egypt and USM Alger of Algeria at the 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup in Cairo, Egypt, on May 16, 2026. Photo: Xinhua