Graduation camping night event held at school in China's Wuhan

Sixth-grade students put up a tent during a graduation camping night event at a school in Wuchang District of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, May 15, 2026. The school held the event here on Friday for more than 300 sixth-grade students who are about to graduate. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Sixth-grade students prepare for a graduation camping night event at a school in Wuchang District of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, May 15, 2026. The school held the event here on Friday for more than 300 sixth-grade students who are about to graduate. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 15, 2026 shows sixth-grade students putting up tents during a graduation camping night event at a school in Wuchang District of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. The school held the event here on Friday for more than 300 sixth-grade students who are about to graduate. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Sixth-grade students sing together during a graduation camping night event at a school in Wuchang District of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, May 15, 2026. The school held the event here on Friday for more than 300 sixth-grade students who are about to graduate. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Sixth-grade students are seen in tears as they read letters from parents during a graduation camping night event at a school in Wuchang District of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, May 15, 2026. The school held the event here on Friday for more than 300 sixth-grade students who are about to graduate. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Sixth-grade students watch a video featuring memories of their school life during a graduation camping night event at a school in Wuchang District of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, May 15, 2026. The school held the event here on Friday for more than 300 sixth-grade students who are about to graduate. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Sixth-grade students have fun during a graduation camping night event at a school in Wuchang District of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, May 15, 2026. The school held the event here on Friday for more than 300 sixth-grade students who are about to graduate. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Sixth-grade students watch a video featuring memories of their school life during a graduation camping night event at a school in Wuchang District of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, May 15, 2026. The school held the event here on Friday for more than 300 sixth-grade students who are about to graduate. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Sixth-grade students pose for group photos during a graduation camping night event at a school in Wuchang District of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, May 15, 2026. The school held the event here on Friday for more than 300 sixth-grade students who are about to graduate. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)