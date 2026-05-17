Cause of train-bus collision in Bangkok to be thoroughly investigated: Thai PM

Thai authorities will thoroughly investigate the cause of the train-bus collision in Bangkok and assist the injured, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Saturday night at the scene of the accident.



At around 3:40 p.m. local time, a train traveling from Chachoengsao Province to Bang Sue in Bangkok collided with a bus at a railway crossing in the center of Bangkok, triggering a fire accompanied by popping sounds. Several other cars and motorcycles were also involved.



Rescue teams rushed to the scene to put out the fire and carry out rescue operations. The open flames have been completely extinguished so far, and all the injured have been sent to nearby hospitals for treatment.



The accident has caused eight deaths and 32 injuries, the Ministry of Transport of Thailand said in a statement. All the deceased were people on the bus.



It is reported that a Chinese citizen who was slightly injured in the accident and sent to the hospital for treatment left the hospital safe and sound.

