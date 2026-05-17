Kazakhstan launches the Astana LRT system; Kazakh president expresses gratitude to China for the successful implementation of the project

By: Global Times | Published: May 17, 2026 12:31 PM

Kazakhstan on Saturday officially launched the Astana light rail transit (LRT) system, with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attending the inauguration ceremony in the Kazakh capital and expressed gratitude to the Chinese side for the successful implementation of the project. The 22.4-kilometer line includes 18 stations and each four-car train can carry ...