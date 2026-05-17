Beijing launches pilot subway service allowing bicycles on board

A passenger carrying a bicycle enters Xitucheng Station of Beijing Subway in Beijing, capital of China, May 16, 2026. Beijing launched a pilot service on May 10 that allows passengers to bring their bicycles onto the subway train, as the number of cycling enthusiasts and demand for cross-district rides grow in the capital.



According to the Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport, starting May 10, passengers can bring single-seat, human-powered two-wheel bicycles with a wheel diameter of up to 28 inches (about 71 cm) onto subway trains at 11 pilot stations across four lines, namely Line 6, Line 17, the Changping Line and the S1 Line. Photo: Xinhua

Staff members help a passenger remove the bicycle cover at Shichang Station of Beijing Subway in Beijing, capital of China, May 16, 2026. Beijing launched a pilot service on May 10 that allows passengers to bring their bicycles onto the subway train, as the number of cycling enthusiasts and demand for cross-district rides grow in the capital.



According to the Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport, starting May 10, passengers can bring single-seat, human-powered two-wheel bicycles with a wheel diameter of up to 28 inches (about 71 cm) onto subway trains at 11 pilot stations across four lines, namely Line 6, Line 17, the Changping Line and the S1 Line. Photo: Xinhua

A passenger carrying a bicycle enters Xitucheng Station of Beijing Subway in Beijing, capital of China, May 16, 2026. Beijing launched a pilot service on May 10 that allows passengers to bring their bicycles onto the subway train, as the number of cycling enthusiasts and demand for cross-district rides grow in the capital.



According to the Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport, starting May 10, passengers can bring single-seat, human-powered two-wheel bicycles with a wheel diameter of up to 28 inches (about 71 cm) onto subway trains at 11 pilot stations across four lines, namely Line 6, Line 17, the Changping Line and the S1 Line. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on May 16, 2026 shows a sign guiding passengers using bike tickets at Jin'anqiao Station of Beijing Subway in Beijing, capital of China. Beijing launched a pilot service on May 10 that allows passengers to bring their bicycles onto the subway train, as the number of cycling enthusiasts and demand for cross-district rides grow in the capital.



According to the Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport, starting May 10, passengers can bring single-seat, human-powered two-wheel bicycles with a wheel diameter of up to 28 inches (about 71 cm) onto subway trains at 11 pilot stations across four lines, namely Line 6, Line 17, the Changping Line and the S1 Line. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on May 16, 2026 shows a sign for the pilot subway service allowing bicycles on board at Cishousi Station of Beijing Subway in Beijing, capital of China. Beijing launched a pilot service on May 10 that allows passengers to bring their bicycles onto the subway train, as the number of cycling enthusiasts and demand for cross-district rides grow in the capital.



According to the Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport, starting May 10, passengers can bring single-seat, human-powered two-wheel bicycles with a wheel diameter of up to 28 inches (about 71 cm) onto subway trains at 11 pilot stations across four lines, namely Line 6, Line 17, the Changping Line and the S1 Line. Photo: Xinhua

A passenger exits Shichang Station of Beijing Subway with a bicycle in Beijing, capital of China, May 16, 2026. Beijing launched a pilot service on May 10 that allows passengers to bring their bicycles onto the subway train, as the number of cycling enthusiasts and demand for cross-district rides grow in the capital.



According to the Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport, starting May 10, passengers can bring single-seat, human-powered two-wheel bicycles with a wheel diameter of up to 28 inches (about 71 cm) onto subway trains at 11 pilot stations across four lines, namely Line 6, Line 17, the Changping Line and the S1 Line. Photo: Xinhua