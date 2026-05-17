World Cup-themed merchandise produced in China's Yiwu in high demand

A World Cup-themed shop is seen at the Yiwu International Trade Market in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 15, 2026. As the 2026 FIFA World Cup draws near, World Cup-themed merchandise produced in Yiwu is in high demand. Yiwu is famous for small commodities manufacturing. According to local sources, most manufacturers began taking and producing orders related to the 2026 World Cup as early as last year, with products being shipped to markets around the world. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A vendor displays World Cup-themed merchandise at the Yiwu International Trade Market in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 15, 2026. As the 2026 FIFA World Cup draws near, World Cup-themed merchandise produced in Yiwu is in high demand. Yiwu is famous for small commodities manufacturing. According to local sources, most manufacturers began taking and producing orders related to the 2026 World Cup as early as last year, with products being shipped to markets around the world. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A vendor displays World Cup-themed merchandise at the Yiwu International Trade Market in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 15, 2026. As the 2026 FIFA World Cup draws near, World Cup-themed merchandise produced in Yiwu is in high demand. Yiwu is famous for small commodities manufacturing. According to local sources, most manufacturers began taking and producing orders related to the 2026 World Cup as early as last year, with products being shipped to markets around the world. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A vendor displays World Cup-themed merchandise at the Yiwu International Trade Market in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 15, 2026. As the 2026 FIFA World Cup draws near, World Cup-themed merchandise produced in Yiwu is in high demand. Yiwu is famous for small commodities manufacturing. According to local sources, most manufacturers began taking and producing orders related to the 2026 World Cup as early as last year, with products being shipped to markets around the world. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A vendor displays World Cup-themed merchandise at the Yiwu International Trade Market in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 15, 2026. As the 2026 FIFA World Cup draws near, World Cup-themed merchandise produced in Yiwu is in high demand. Yiwu is famous for small commodities manufacturing. According to local sources, most manufacturers began taking and producing orders related to the 2026 World Cup as early as last year, with products being shipped to markets around the world. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A World Cup-themed shop is seen at the Yiwu International Trade Market in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 15, 2026. As the 2026 FIFA World Cup draws near, World Cup-themed merchandise produced in Yiwu is in high demand. Yiwu is famous for small commodities manufacturing. According to local sources, most manufacturers began taking and producing orders related to the 2026 World Cup as early as last year, with products being shipped to markets around the world. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

People shop at the Yiwu International Trade Market in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 15, 2026. As the 2026 FIFA World Cup draws near, World Cup-themed merchandise produced in Yiwu is in high demand. Yiwu is famous for small commodities manufacturing. According to local sources, most manufacturers began taking and producing orders related to the 2026 World Cup as early as last year, with products being shipped to markets around the world. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A vendor displays World Cup-themed merchandise at the Yiwu International Trade Market in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 15, 2026. As the 2026 FIFA World Cup draws near, World Cup-themed merchandise produced in Yiwu is in high demand. Yiwu is famous for small commodities manufacturing. According to local sources, most manufacturers began taking and producing orders related to the 2026 World Cup as early as last year, with products being shipped to markets around the world. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A man shops at the Yiwu International Trade Market in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 15, 2026. As the 2026 FIFA World Cup draws near, World Cup-themed merchandise produced in Yiwu is in high demand. Yiwu is famous for small commodities manufacturing. According to local sources, most manufacturers began taking and producing orders related to the 2026 World Cup as early as last year, with products being shipped to markets around the world. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)