3 killed in overnight drone attacks on Moscow region

At least three people were killed in overnight drone attacks by Ukrainian forces on the cities of Khimki and Mytishchi in the Moscow region, regional governor Andrei Vorobyov said on Sunday.



"In Khimki, a woman was killed when a UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) struck a private house. Another person remains trapped under the rubble. Two men died in the village of Pogorelki (in Mytishchi). There, drone debris hit a house under construction," the governor said on social media platform Max.



Vorobyov also said that a drone strike damaged an apartment building in the city of Istra and affected six private houses in the village of Agrogorodok, leaving four people injured.



On Saturday night, several construction workers were injured, and four residential buildings were damaged as a result of a drone attack on the Moscow Refinery.



Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Max that according to preliminary data, 12 people were wounded, adding that the plant's operations have not been disrupted.



He also said that over the past 24 hours, 120 Ukrainian drones had been shot down over Moscow by air defense forces.

